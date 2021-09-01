Cancel
Maine State

Waldoboro FD to host Maine firefighter convention, Sept. 10-12

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALDOBORO — The Waldoboro Fire Department will be hosting the Maine State Federation of Firefighters 57th Annual Convention on September 10, 11 and 12, 2021, in Waldoboro. The members of the Waldoboro Fire Department have been working very hard to put together a convention that all will enjoy and remember for years, according to WFD, in a news release. All area residents are invited to join in the fun.

#Wfd#Miller School#Msfff
