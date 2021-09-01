13 with 13: Cubs smash marks for giving up runs

Hendricks (14-6) was tagged for eight runs across 4.2 innings and took the loss Sunday against the White Sox. He allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out four. For the second time this month, Hendricks allowed at least eight runs in a start. Home runs did in the righty Sunday, as he allowed three long balls, which accounted for six of the eight runs charged to Hendricks. The 31-year-old came into Sunday tied for the MLB lead with 14 wins, but he hasn't been as sharp this season as in years past. His 4.43 ERA is more than a run higher than his career mark of 3.29. Hendricks will look to get back on track in his next scheduled outing, which is currently lined up for Sept. 5 against the Pirates.