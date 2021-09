Springfield FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Cox is retiring after more than two decades with the agency. Cox has been leading the Springfield division since July 2014. He has worked with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Principal’s Association to develop a driver’s education video on how to interact with police officers and understand their rights during traffic stops. He has also worked to disrupt fraud attempts in the private sector, including email attacks and ransomware.