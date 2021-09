Walt Disney World could be gearing up to update a classic attraction in the coming weeks to add a scene from a modern Disney movie. Earlier this year, Disney Parks announced its intention to update the Mickey's PhilharMagic attraction at Magic Kingdom with a scene from the Pixar movie Coco. The Buena Vista Construction Company, Disney's in-house construction company, has now filed a construction permit to "provide labor, material and/or electrical for construction" on the ride. While the permit doesn't provide any additional details about what sort of work could be going on at the ride, it seems likely that it's related to the planned update to the ride.