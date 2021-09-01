Cam Newton released: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says 'there were a lot of factors involved'
In the midst of a competition between Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones, the New England Patriots released the veteran Newton on Tuesday, as first reported by Jim McBride of the Boston Globe and confirmed by others shortly after. Longtime Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, however, was largely mum on the matter when speaking with reporters on Wednesday when asked about the decision, stating that many factors were involved without diving into any specific details on the matter.247sports.com
