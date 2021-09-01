Vermont’s fabulous farm stands prove to be road-trip worthy destinations

It’s harvest season in Vermont and if you have a garden, you’re inundated with produce. It’s been a bountiful season for tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, beans and many other local Vermont veggies and fruits, and it is time to reap the rewards of all that raking, weeding and shoveling. But if you’ve got a black thumb, no yard of your own, or you’re just visiting, you might be suffering from a bit of garden envy these days. Never fear! Nature’s bounty is available to all, and a great place to find it is at one of the many farm stands dotting the Green Mountains’ highways, byways and dirt roads.