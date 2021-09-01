The chefs we carry

I carried a glass from its spot in the “breakables” closet and carefully set it on the table. We were getting ready for the big Christmas Eve dinner at our house and it was my job to set the table. Shaking with excitement, my little 5-year-old self was finally deemed old enough to help mom prep for the big event. She would set one place setting at the head of the table, and it was my job to set the rest. It was a very important job, carrying these precious family heirlooms to the table.