Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Shows Some Promise

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is inspired by hit series Doogie Howser, M.D. but series creator Kourtney Kang puts her own spin on the dramedy. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha is a teenage doctor living with her family in Hawai‘i. She’s 16-years-old and she’s regardless of her occupation and education, she’s still a teenager. Lahela might have a job but she still lives with her parents. And yes, she must stick to her curfew. Having her mother, Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins), working as her hospital supervisor adds more humor to the series. Meanwhile, her father, Benny (Jason Scott Lee), runs a food truck and has quite the opposite personality. Rounding out the core cast are her older brother Kai (Matthew Sato), younger brother Brian Patrick (Wes Tian), best friend Steph (Emma Meisel), crush Walter (Alex Aiono), and a trio of co-worker, Dr. Lee (Ronny Chieng), Charles (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman), and Noelani (Mapuana Makia).