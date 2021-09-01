Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Shows Some Promise

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoogie Kamealoha, M.D. is inspired by hit series Doogie Howser, M.D. but series creator Kourtney Kang puts her own spin on the dramedy. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha is a teenage doctor living with her family in Hawai‘i. She’s 16-years-old and she’s regardless of her occupation and education, she’s still a teenager. Lahela might have a job but she still lives with her parents. And yes, she must stick to her curfew. Having her mother, Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins), working as her hospital supervisor adds more humor to the series. Meanwhile, her father, Benny (Jason Scott Lee), runs a food truck and has quite the opposite personality. Rounding out the core cast are her older brother Kai (Matthew Sato), younger brother Brian Patrick (Wes Tian), best friend Steph (Emma Meisel), crush Walter (Alex Aiono), and a trio of co-worker, Dr. Lee (Ronny Chieng), Charles (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman), and Noelani (Mapuana Makia).

www.solzyatthemovies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
Peyton Elizabeth Lee
Person
Kathleen Rose Perkins
Person
Jake Kasdan
Person
Jesse Bochco
Person
Jason Scott Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawai I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Moviesmauinow.com

Familiar Faces in “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 8 on Disney+

Set in modern-day Hawai‘i, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” – follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.
TV Seriesthemainstreetmouse.com

OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES, ‘DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D.,’ NOW AVAILABLE

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” – follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Saves Lives While Figuring Out Her Own: Trailer

Earlier this month, viewers were treated to a look at the opening credits to Disney+ and series creator/writer Kourtney Kang's reboot of the popular 90's medical drama Doogie Howser, M.D. Set to premiere on September 8, Peyton Elizabeth Lee's Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (otherwise known as Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha) will begin rounds with a 10-episodes-released-weekly first season. Now with less than two weeks to go, the streamer is offering a look at the official trailer offering a look at the triumphs and struggles Doogie will face as she tries to balance saving lives and growing up.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Why ‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot ‘Doogie Kamealoha’ Won’t Tackle COVID

Disney’s upcoming “Doogie Howser” reboot may be set partially in a hospital, but don’t expect to see COVID-19 make an appearance. “It was definitely a question early on,” showrunner Kourtney Kang said during a Television Critics Association press tour panel on Thursday when asked about how the show navigated the decision to represent the pandemic. Ultimately, the producers decided an escapist approach was most appropriate for the family-friendly Disney+ series.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Doogie Kamealoha, MD: Disney+ Reveals Guest Stars, Teases Reboot Series (Watch)

Doogie Kamealoha MD is coming soon to Disney+, and the streaming service has now announced the guest stars that will appear on the series and released a new teaser. Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman star in this reboot of the popular Doogie Howser MD.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Stargirl Promotes Two, Doogie Kamealoha Trailer and More

Two of Stargirl‘s enemies will be sticking around: The CW drama has promoted Neil Hopkins and Joy Osmanski to series regulars for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. Hopkins plays Lawrence “Crusher” Crock, aka Sportsmaster, who sees his criminal pursuits as a game to win — and his competitors as targets to kill. Osmanski, meanwhile, portrays Paula Brooks/Tigress, who hunts the world’s most dangerous game: humans. The characters return in the Aug. 31 episode, making their first Season 2 appearance. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Chicago Med has tapped Michael Rady (Greek) to recur during Season 7 as a...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Steven Bocho gave his blessing to a Doogie Howser, M.D. remake before he died in 2018

“Literally in the last days of my dad’s life, my dad’s like — and he was never one to repeat himself — but he said you have something here, and they’re yours. So go do it,” Jesse Bocho, Steven Bochco's son, said at the TV press tour. Bochco created Doogie Howser with David E. Kelley. Jesse Bochco and Steven Bochco's widow, Dayna Bochco, are among the executive producers on Disney+'s Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.
Celebritiescbslocal.com

Actor Matthew Sato - "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."

Matthew Sato ("Hawaii Five-O") stars as Kai Kamealoha, Lahela's older free-spirited brother. Seventeen-year-old Kai is attractive and effortlessly charismatic - just ask Lahela's bestie who's been crushing on him for years. Even though he struggles with book smarts, his emotional IQ is off the charts. Tune in on September 8 on Disney+ to watch "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.?

‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ revolves around a teenage prodigy whose unrivaled talent and pure genius allow her to have an early medical career while still in high school. The family medical drama focuses on her life as she juggles high school and teenage challenges while trying to forge her own path. Created by Kourtney Kang, the show is based on ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley. Curious to learn more about the show’s plot or where it can be streamed? Allow us to be your guide.
TV Seriesd23.com

Name That Disney Doctor with the Cast of Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D.

Medical professionals often have to make split-second decisions, and the characters in the new Disney+ original series Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D. are no exception. With that in mind, we challenged Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jason Scott Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Mapuana Makia to “Name That Disney Doctor” faster than their co-stars. We showed them close-ups of various “doctors” from across the worlds of Disney. Play along as you watch the video, and don’t forget to stream the series premiere of Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D. September 8 on Disney+!
TV SeriesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Disney+ putting Hawaiian twist on Doogie Howser, M.D.

It was a popular show in the 90s. Now, Disney+ is putting a Hawaiian twist on Doogie Howser, M.D. A new series has a teenaged girl juggling high school life with an early medical career. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy