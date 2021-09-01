Raise a lemon-infused toast
Tart and tangy, lemon-based flavors are hard to pass up. Citrus can help cleanse the palate between courses, but it also can be a refreshing component in beverages. Anyone who has enjoyed a tall glass of lemonade on a warm day understands how thirst-quenching it can be. Limoncello is a lemon liqueur mainly produced in southern Italy, particularly in the region around the Gulf of Naples. Limoncello is made from the zest of lemons, which is then steeped in spirits such as vodka. The resulting liqueur is mixed with a sugar syrup.mountaintimes.info
