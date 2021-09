SEYMOUR — Two leading Southern Indiana cooperatives have joined forces to be the premier leader of agricultural and energy services. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the merger between White River Cooperative Inc. and Premier Ag Co-Op Inc. is official. The company is proud to now be known as Premier Companies. Premier Ag was formed in 1927 by a group of farmers who saw the need to leverage product availability at a competitive rate and what started with these local farmers has grown to over 3,000 members and a cooperative with multiple divisions open to the public.