Medical & Biotech

CytoSorbents' Product Associated With High Survival In Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

By Vandana Singh
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has announced topline results from its CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) multicenter registry. The data were presented at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. The CTC Registry included 52 consecutive critically ill COVID-19 patients with refractory acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on life support...

Public HealthMedical News Today

Common hypertension drug may help treat severe COVID-19

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a potentially fatal condition involving lung damage, and experts often associate it with severe COVID-19. There is a link between high mortality rates and COVID-19-induced ARDS, which is why there is an urgent need for effective treatments. An uncontrolled, excessive immune response to the...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Florida Statecitizensjournal.us

Florida Woman Dies Of Brain Disease After Taking Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

(Natural News) A woman in Florida died of a rare brain disease three months after she received her second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Cheryl Cohen, 64, got the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. She received the second dose on April 25. (Related: Pfizer vaccine destroys T cells, weakens the immune system – study.)
Sweetwater County, WYwyo4news.com

A surge in seriously ill patients hits MHSC Labor Day weekend

COVID-19 activity increased in the emergency room Friday. A number of COVID patients were admitted to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County throughout the weekend, peaking with 19 COVID inpatients by Sunday morning. COVID-19 accounted for 73% of all patients in the hospital. Of those, about 90% were unvaccinated, stated Deb Sutton, MHSC Public Information Officer.
PharmaceuticalsThe Weather Channel

No Serious Health Effects Linked to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: Study

A team of researchers combining the health records of 6.2 million patients found no serious health effects that could be linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. The study, published in the journal JAMA, indicates mRNA Covid-19 vaccines were not associated with significantly higher rates of 23 serious...
Texas StatePosted by
IBTimes

In Covid-swamped Texas, Patients Die Stranded In Rural Hospitals

Daniel Wilkinson survived two tours of duty in Afghanistan but died of complications from gallstones, deteriorating slowly as his under-equipped doctors looked on helplessly. Wilkinson, 46, lived only 90 minutes by car or 30 minutes by helicopter from Houston, renowned for its top-flight hospitals. The problem is the Texas health care system has been utterly overwhelmed by people suffering from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

Baystate Health reports 103 COVID-19 patients, 14 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 103 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Of those numbers reported, 14 are in the critical care unit. Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:. Baystate Medical Center – 81 confirmed. Baystate Franklin Medical Center –...
Madisonville, KYMessenger

Hospital's capacity being pushed as COVID-19 surges on

While many Americans enjoyed the Labor Day weekend, hospitals across the country were working with limited resources. Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said beds and staff are limited, and once beds are full, any patients coming in will need to wait for one to become available.
CancerMedicalXpress

Metabolic changes in plasma and immune cells associated with COVID-19 severity, can predict patient survival

COVID-19 patients have differing immune responses that lead to disease outcomes ranging from asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection to death. After examining the blood samples from nearly 200 COVID-19 patients, researchers have uncovered underlying metabolic changes that regulate how immune cells react to the disease. These changes are associated with disease severity and could be used to predict patient survival. The findings were published in the journal Nature Biotechnology.
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho hospitals hit a record high in Covid-19 patients

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Last week, Idaho hit a record high number of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a total of 496 hospitalizations and 154 of those patients were intensive care units and 89 required ventilators. On Tuesday, health leaders in North Idaho...
Public Healthpncguam.com

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination resumes

Free COVID-19 Testing Resumes Tuesday, September 7. COVID-19 COMMUNITY TESTING SCHEDULE – FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED. For quicker service, visit dphss.guam.gov/covid-19-testing to download, print, and complete a COVID-19 Testing Patient Assessment Form before arriving at the testing site. Only four (4) people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. Minors must be...
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Outpatients With COVID-19 Experienced No Significant Benefit From COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma

COVID-19 convalescent plasma administered within the first week of symptoms did not prevent disease progression in a high-risk group of outpatients. COVID-19 convalescent plasma administered within the first week of symptoms did not prevent disease progression in a high-risk group of outpatients with COVID-19, according to the results of the Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma in Outpatients (C3PO) study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Medical ScienceNature.com

Ascorbic acid as an adjunctive therapy in critically ill patients with COVID-19: a propensity score matched study

Ascorbic acid represents an appealing option for clinicians to utilize in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic due to its proposed clinical efficacy, relative safety, and low cost. The aim of this study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of using ascorbic acid in supplemental doses as adjunctive therapy for patients critically ill with COVID-19. This was a two-center, non-interventional, retrospective cohort study. All critically ill adult patients admitted to ICU with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis between March 1st and December 31st, 2020, were included in the final analysis. The study was conducted at two large governmental tertiary hospitals in Saudi Arabia. The purpose was to investigate the clinical outcomes of low-dose ascorbic acid as adjunctive therapy in COVID-19 after propensity score matching using baseline severity scores, systematic use of corticosteroids, and study centers. A number of 739 patients were included in this study, among whom 296 patients were included after propensity score matching. There was no association between the administration of ascorbic acid and in-hospital mortality or the 30-day mortality [OR (95% CI) 0.77 (0.47, 1.23), p value = 0.27 and OR (95% CI) 0.73 (0.43, 1.20), p value = 0.21, respectively]. Using ascorbic acid was associated with a lower incidence of thrombosis compared with the non-ascorbic-acid group [6.1% vs. 13% respectively; OR (95% CI) 0.42 (0.184, 0.937), p value = 0.03]. Low dose of ascorbic acid as an adjunctive therapy in COVID-19 critically ill patients was not associated with mortality benefits, but it was associated with a lower incidence of thrombosis. Further studies are required to confirm these findings.

