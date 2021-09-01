Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CA

After Going Virtual Last Year, Orange’s International Street Fair Returns

By Anne Marie Panoringan
Posted by 
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The historic downtown district of Old Towne Orange was less hectic than usual last September, as festivities for the Orange International Street Fair were held virtually due to COVID-19. For Labor Day weekend 2021, the fair returns to the plaza and surrounding streets. An annual event since 1973, the street...

voiceofoc.org

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Health
City
Orange, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
Orange, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Fair#Restaurants#Orange Blossoms#Food And Drink#Going Virtual#Oisf#Lebanese#Thai#Orange Hills Assembly#Otpa#Orange North Rotary Club#Oc Baking Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Santana: How Vaccinated is Your Orange County Neighborhood?

Orange County’s billion-dollar Health Care Agency is really starting to fuel a much-needed community conversation by opening up much more about the wide variety of COVID-related statistics and databases that agency officials are gathering and building in realtime. Late last month, Orange County’s Deputy Public Health Director Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong...
Irvine, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Air Quality District Says Asphalt Factory in Irvine Not Harming Residents, Homeowners Disagree

Orange County’s chief air quality regulators announced on Friday they believe an asphalt factory in Irvine is not harming nearby residents after a nine month investigation. The investigation from the South Coast Air Quality Management District started after nearby residents complained about strange smells and air problems from the nearby All American Asphalt plant for almost two years, saying they were not told about the factory before they moved in.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Conservatory Strives to Give Access to the Arts for All

When Debora Wondercheck created the Arts and Learning Conservatory in 2007, she enrolled around 100 kids a year. Today, her mission to make the arts more accessible and inclusive extends to 1,200 youths a year. What started as an after-school summer program at Vanguard University, where Wondercheck was teaching at...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Panoringan: How Shipping and Swine Are Driving Up Costs in the Restaurant Industry

Whether it’s take-out, delivery or in-person dining, the cost of a meal has steadily gone up. As customers, we see one side of this – the one where we get frustrated when it’s time to pay for our food or drink and it’s more than it used to be. For restaurant industry professionals, a recurring theme I’ve heard for the increases involves the rising costs of goods which have been impacted by a variety of factors.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Major Orange County Arts Orgs to Require Masks and Full COVID-19 Vaccination for the Foreseeable Future

The evolving threat of the COVID-19 virus has prompted local arts institutions to adjust their policies for ticket holders. A collective decision was announced this morning. The Irvine Barclay Theatre, Musco Center for the Arts, Pacific Chorale, Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Soka Performing Arts Center and South Coast Repertory will require ticket holders to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask at all times while inside their venues.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Cruz: Senate Bills 9 and 10 Preserve, Protect, and Provide Housing for Orange County’s Future

The land history of Orange County continues to be one of denial of fair housing and social equity. Opposition to modest upzoning in single-family areas has used inaccurate descriptions of land values, economics, and various scare tactics to ultimately conclude that no new housing should be built under any circumstances for the current and next generation of Californians. That future homeowners should live elsewhere, either in another state or commute hours away from job centers because older homeowners refuse to change their lifestyle and exacerbate already-onerous housing prices and environmental conditions. Ultimately, they want no more housing built, which is their real position; this position affects the lives of all Californians interested in a starter home, empty nesters interested in remaining in the same areas they raised their children, and the middle class interested in living near where they work here in Orange County. Senate Bills 9 and Senate Bill 10 give Orange County space for new neighbors and that is what scares them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy