Hyundai Motor America Aug. Total Sales Down 4%; Car Sales Up 8% - Quick Facts

Ford recently revealed the returning Ranger Splash and is preparing to make the next Mustang as epic to look at as a supercar. These fan favorites are sure to sell like hotcakes when they arrive, but in the meantime, the Dearborn-based automaker is struggling to sell anything from its current lineup. The problem, as you can probably guess, stems not from a lack of interest from buyers but from a lack of supply on Ford's part. One of its hottest sales successes, the Ford F-150, simply can't be produced because of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. If the automaker can't build cars, it can't sell them, and the company's August sales figures are a sobering reminder of how the smallest thing can have the biggest impact.