Hyundai Motor America Aug. Total Sales Down 4%; Car Sales Up 8% - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 6 days ago

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported August sales of 56,200 units, a decline of 4% from a year ago. Hyundai total car sales were up 8%, for the month. Eco-friendly vehicle sales rose by 245%. Hyundai sold 51,950 retail units in the month of August, a decline of 7% from last year. Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales were up 242%.

