Miley Cyrus’ Hairstylist Reveals The Shag Haircut That Will Be Everywhere Come Fall

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalk up and down the streets of New York or Los Angeles today and you’d think you were transported back to the ‘70s — more specifically, on the set of Charlie’s Angels alongside Farrah Fawcett. On the fashion front, you’d be hard-pressed to miss fringe jackets and flared jeans out in the wild. And from the beauty side of things, there’s one particular look from the decade coming back in full force: shag haircuts. As it turns out, experts ensure, no matter if you have long or short strands (or bangs!), there are plenty of different iterations of the low-maintenance style that will be trending for fall 2021.

