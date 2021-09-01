Mike Tomlin On JuJu And Milk Crates: ‘You’re Setting Yourself Up For Failure’ If You Talk About That And Not Football

TikTok and JuJu Smith-Schuster have a love/hate relationship. The social media platform has certainly been good to him, as well as bad. It’s allowed him to engage with his fans and make many more, but it’s also lost him quite a few, whether fairly or not, and it hasn’t just been fans, either, as even other players around the league have had a thing or two to say about his pre-game TikTok dance rituals last season.