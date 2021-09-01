Trust In The Media Gets More Complicated For Viewers, Advertisers

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Social media trends often don’t last long, but while the trend is still buzzing on the internet, businesses should try to make the most of it to boost up their engagement and sales. Businesses can ride their creatives on a trend; it gets immense attention and can be highly rewarding if done right. Brands often create instant tweets while associating their image to the trend. While it gives a perspective, it also adds character to the brand. This instant reaction to trends is called moment marketing. However, these trends come and go but there are a few trends that are omnipresent and shape the user experience on social media. Let us discuss the social media trends businesses shouldn’t ignore.