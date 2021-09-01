CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what Zac Taylor had to say about the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals' first 53-man roster

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon as NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET to trim their rosters down. Head coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin spent the last 48 hours ironing out the details following the conclusion of the Bengals’ preseason on Sunday. The team went through two rounds of cuts prior to the final 20 cuts that took place in order to get to 53.

