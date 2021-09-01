Here's what Zac Taylor had to say about the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals' first 53-man roster

It hasn’t been a rosy preseason for the Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase. Selected fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bengals, Chase has yet to impress Cincy fans, many of whom believe that the team should have just selected a piece for Joe Burrow’s protection than a shiny new target downfield for the quarterback. Chase’s struggles on the field, especially his ball security, have been unfairly amplified with quick reactions on social media, but for Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor, they don’t see anything to be worried about — yet.