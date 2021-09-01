Inside the Battle Between Denver and Beta Nightclub

On August 30, the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses issued a show-cause order to Beta Nightclub, at 1909 Blake Street, a venue located on what has become the most dangerous block in downtown Denver. The order sets an October 18 date for a hearing at which representatives of Beta's owner, Valentes Corleons, can present evidence showing why the club's liquor and cabaret licenses shouldn't be revoked over an array of alleged violations involving drugs, disorder and more.