Industrial Robotics Startup Peppermint INR 5 Cr Funding Round From Venture Catalysts And IAN
Pune-based Peppermint—an industrial robot manufacturing company that makes and deploys commercial housekeeping and service robots—announced on Wednesday to have raised INR 5 crore in a funding round led by Venture Catalysts and Indian Angel Network. The round also saw participation from Vinners Group and a group of angel investors led by Naveen Kumar Kshatriya.
