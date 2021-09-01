Cancel
Industrial Robotics Startup Peppermint INR 5 Cr Funding Round From Venture Catalysts And IAN

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Pune-based Peppermint—an industrial robot manufacturing company that makes and deploys commercial housekeeping and service robots—announced on Wednesday to have raised INR 5 crore in a funding round led by Venture Catalysts and Indian Angel Network. The round also saw participation from Vinners Group and a group of angel investors led by Naveen Kumar Kshatriya.

