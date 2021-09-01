Games across Texas: The second week has a lot of top prospects matching up

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against Southern Illinois on Saturday. “Good to see everybody. Good to have everybody back. We're excited to get a chance to play at home after a big win last Saturday at AT&T (Stadium). Thought our guys came out and played really hard, played physical, did some really good things on both sides of the ball. Some areas that we need to clean up, some penalties that hurt us a little bit and some things on defense with some of our techniques within coverages and things that we'll work on. Some of the first game things that I thought maybe would happen, and then offensively, just trying to get into a rhythm a little bit. We struggled in the second half getting into a rhythm and then had probably too many third and extra longs, although one of those resulted in a 60-yard touchdown. So, it was positive there, but guys are excited to play at home. Guys know that we have a really good opponent coming in here and got to play our best football to have a chance.”