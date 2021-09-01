Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

White House details plans to improve housing affordability

By JOSH BOAK
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJivK_0bjMJNeT00
Biden Housing FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2021, file photo construction workers erect the frames of a home in a new subdivision in Allen, Texas. White House officials are outlining plans to build and restore more than 2 million homes. It's a response to the volcanic rise in housing prices over the past year. Millions of Americans are getting priced out of ownership or stuck spending the bulk of their income on rent. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (Tony Gutierrez)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — White House officials are outlining plans to build and restore more than 2 million homes, a response to the volcanic rise in housing prices over the past year.

Millions of Americans are getting priced out of ownership or stuck spending the bulk of their income on rent. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed a record 19.1% in June from a year ago, as too few homes are available to buy and low interest rates have enabled affluent buyers and real estate investors to pay more for homes.

The jump in prices is a threat to President Joe Biden's vision of centering the U.S. economy around the middle class, a group that has defined itself in large part through home ownership. Americans' desire to own homes has also altered regional politics as suburbanites aligned with Democrats in 2020 to help give Biden key victories in Arizona and Georgia, two states that have added population through new home construction.

The White House Council of Economic Advisers on Wednesday posted on its blog a detailed analysis of the affordability problem and the administration's plans to relieve it. Its analysis notes that housing supply has fallen short of population growth for four decades, so many of the challenges predate the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers at the mortgage buyer Freddie Mac estimate that the United States is 3.8 million homes shy of what is needed to meet demand. The persistent shortage has meant that home prices are steadily increasing faster than incomes, making it harder for first-time buyers to save for down payments and keeping them in rentals longer. Nearly half of renters spend more than the recommended 30% of their incomes on housing.

To increase home construction, Biden's economics team proposes a series of policy shifts.

First, it intends to deliver 100,000 affordable housing units over three years through a series of administrative changes. It will increase mortgage availability through Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae for manufactured houses and buildings with two to four units. The government also intends to make it easier for would-be owners and nonprofits to buy homes that failed to sell in foreclosure auctions, as well as expand outreach to local governments and nonprofits to buy federally held homes.

The government also plans to increase the financing options for apartment buildings through tax credits, loans and grants.

Secondly, the Biden administration estimates that its economic agenda would lead to the construction and renovation of 2 million homes. This would include the use of federal subsidies, the low-income housing tax credit, a new tax credit for construction in economically vulnerable neighborhoods and incentives to remove exclusionary zoning and land use policies by local and state governments that limit new construction.

Still, the blog post cautioned that a supply crunch could linger.

“There is no magic formula to quickly relieve the supply constraints,” it concluded.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Prices#Ap#Americans#Democrats#Freddie Mac#Fannie Mae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Real EstateNews4Jax.com

What’s new lately with housing? Are we headed for a market crash?

Just in the past few weeks, the Biden administration announced it would take steps to address a severe housing shortage in the U.S. President Joe Biden now plans to create and sell about 100,000 affordable homes over the next three years using existing funds, according to the White House. “Demand...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Manufactured housing is key to affordable homeownership

Last week, the Biden Administration rolled out a major initiative to take immediate, tangible steps to increase the supply of affordable housing. The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) is encouraged that two important components of this package are steps to boost the supply of manufactured homes and a commitment to work with local governments to reduce exclusionary zoning.
Congress & Courtsschiffgold.com

The Fed Is Helping Facilitate Trailer Park Evictions

The Federal Reserve is helping corporate real estate investors evict poor people from mobile home parks. NPR highlighted the growing number of mobile home part evictions. According to the report, real estate investors continue to buy up mobile home parks across the US. They then raise lot rents and fees, and evict residents who can’t pay.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Real EstateHousing Wire

FHFA requires GSEs to submit annual equity plans

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) will require the government sponsored enterprises to submit annual plans to advance equity in housing finance for the next three years. The first annual plan, which the GSEs must submit and implement in less than four months, must specifically include plans to reduce the...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

White House may scale back COVID-19 vaccine booster plan

Top government health officials are warning the White House to scale back a plan to offer coronavirus booster shots beginning Sept. 20, contending that regulators need more time to collect and review necessary data for a third dose, sources confirm to Axios. Why it matters: Officials are now weighing whether...
Real EstatePosted by
IBTimes

Biden Plans To Do These 2 Things To Tackle Affordable Housing

The White House is outlining its plans to make housing more affordable for renters and to restore 2 million homes as housing prices climb higher. Millions of Americans are getting priced out of homeownership or are stuck paying rent because they do not have enough money saved up to put a down payment on a home. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller reported this week that housing prices rose 19.1% year-to-year in June as highly-priced homes at low-interest rates are being purchased by affluent buyers.
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden White House to unveil steps aimed at easing housing supply shortage

The Biden administration is poised to unveil a series of steps aimed at addressing the U.S. shortage of entry-level homes and rental properties, according to people familiar with the matter, moves designed to boost their financing and construction over the coming years. The changes would draw upon the administrative authority...
U.S. Politicsthehighlandsun.com

Biden administration details plan to ease housing costs nationwide

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled aplan to expand housing affordability through a slew of policy shifts projected to create and rehabilitate more than 2 million housing units, including 1 million rental units, nationwide as millions continue to find themselves priced out of the market, which surged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Income TaxHousing Wire

Biden’s not-so-radical plan to boost affordable housing

The Biden administration, in announcements from a suite of federal agencies, signaled Wednesday that it is making a significant effort to address the lack of supply of affordable housing in America. The announcements spanned three different federal agencies in addition to the government sponsored entities. The agencies will boost funding...
U.S. PoliticsGlobeSt.com

Biden Announces Plan to Increase Affordable Housing Supply

WASHINGTON DC – Today, the White House released its plan to increase the affordable housing supply in the US. The administration is aiming to stabilize families that are at risk of losing their homes, due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Congress is currently working toward passing the Build...
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

White House taking steps to create, sell 100,000 affordable homes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is taking steps to address a severe housing shortage in the United States by creating and selling 100,000 affordable homes over the next three years using existing funds and authorities, a White House official said. The moves, to be announced on Wednesday, will focus on...
U.S. Politicsnewscenter1.tv

Ag Secy. makes rounds promoting Biden’s “Build Back Better” economic plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack making the rounds promoting President Biden’s “Build Back Better” economic plan. Biden claiming the bill will create jobs, lower taxes, and reduce costs for working families by raising taxes on wealthy corporations. A key element of reconciliation is addressing workforce development, by...
U.S. Politicsncsha.org

White House Reinstates FFB Risk-Sharing Program, Ups GSE Housing Credit Investment Cap, Announces Other Actions to Increase Affordable Housing Supply

Earlier today, the White House announced HUD, Treasury, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHFA will take a series of actions designed to help increase the supply of affordable housing. One of the key changes the administration announced is the reinstatement of the Federal Financing Bank (FFB) initiative to support FHA-HFA multifamily Risk-Sharing Program loans. NCSHA has sought this reinstatement energetically for the last three years since the previous administration terminated the very successful initiative.
Georgetown County, SCCoastal Observer

Council agrees to plan to expand affordable housing

An ordinance that would allow developers of affordable housing to receive incentives from Georgetown County is due to come before County Council this fall. It is the first step in a series of measures the county wants to adopt to fill gaps in the housing market. “This is not just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy