Vice Media’s dreams of going public appear to be on hold for the time being, with the company choosing instead to raise $135 million from some of its existing investors, including James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, TPG and TCV, as well as Sixth Street and Antenna Group. The cash infusion will be used “to fund its growth initiatives including expanding Vice’s direct-to-consumer offerings, content licensing opportunities, commercial and experiential expansion, as well as M&A,” the company said Thursday. As part of the new funding round, Vice co-founder Shane Smith will continue to serve as executive chairman. Smith stepped aside as CEO of the...