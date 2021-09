Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Labor Day:. “This Labor Day marks exactly 18 months since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Nebraska on March 6, 2020. Over the past year and a half, our state has powered through the pandemic by working hard and looking after one another. Nurses, doctors, and so many other medical professionals have stepped up to provide care to Nebraskans. Our farm and ranch families have once again showed their grit and endurance during the pandemic by raising the crops and livestock we need to feed the world. Small businesses across the state have found creative ways to keep moving forward and serving their customers.”