Doug Friednash: Jason Crow’s mission to save American allies in Afghanistan
Congressman Jason Crow is the kind of person you want in your foxhole when things get rough. Crow, a Democrat from Colorado, was on the House of Representatives floor when an angry, politically charged mob of insurrectionists broke through the security perimeter and stormed into the Capitol on January 6th, disrupting the electoral college certification. Crow observed the Capitol Police closing and locking doors and then stacking furniture against the doors.www.greeleytribune.com
