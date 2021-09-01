Cancel
Clear Lake, IA

Wednesday September 1st Local Sports

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered for the second straight game, Ian Happ added a towering homer into the third deck, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1. Manuel Rodríguez (3-2) earned the win for Chicago with two scoreless innings of relief. Rowan Wick earned his first save of the season. Cubs second baseman Matt Duffy ended a threat for Minnesota in the eighth when he tracked down Max Kepler’s pop-up into medium right field, spun and threw Luis Arraez out at the plate trying to score from third. John Gant (4-9) pitched five innings and allowed two runs for Minnesota.

