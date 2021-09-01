Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Work begins on 100 MW/500 MWh vanadium flow battery in China

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanadium redox battery provider VRB Energy, which is majority-owned by Canada-based metals exploration company High Power Exploration Inc (HPX), has begun construction on a 100 MW/500 MWh vanadium flow battery in Xiangyang, in China's Hubei province. The storage project is being deployed at the Automobile Industrial Park of the Xiangyang...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Technology#Energy Storage#Energy Systems#Mw 500#Chinese#Vrb Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Solar PV and wind power to lead renewable power market in Egypt by 2030

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Egypt Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape’ discusses the power market structure of Egypt and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Construction begins on UK’s largest storage project

Spanish solar project developer, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) – part of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy – and British developer Harmony Energy have begun work on the largest battery energy storage project in the United Kingdom. The 99 MW/198 MWh Clay Tye facility is being constructed near the M25 in...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Anesco given green light for 50MW storage facility in Essex, UK

Located on a two-hectare site adjacent to a 132kV substation, the energy storage system will comprise of 28 battery container units and offer flexibility services to National Grid that support the UK’s transition to renewable energy. The installation will have a lifespan of 40 years, after which time it will...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: A big tracker deal and a green power trading platform

Solar tracker maker Arctech Solar has secured a major order from the state-owned China Machinery Engineering Corporation. Engineering, procurement and construction services contractor China Machinery will Arctech's products for the 2.1 GW for Al Dhafra PV2 solar power plant under construction in Dubai, in the UAE. The project was developed by the EDF Renewables unit of French energy group EDF and Chinese business Jinko Power HK and is scheduled for commissioning next year. Al Dhafra will sell electricity to public utility the Emirates Water and Electricity Co for $0.0135/kWh under a 30-year power purchase agreement. EDF has stated the project will be of its scale to feature bifacial solar modules. It will include more than 4 million panels across a 20km2 site.
Economypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Hyundai wants to halve fuel cell system costs in two years

South Korean carmaker Hyundai wants to equip its entire commercial vehicle line-up to run on fuel cells by 2028, it announced today, during a presentation of its 2040 vision. “The group [wants] to introduce [a] next-generation fuel cell system in 2023, with costs being lowered by more than 50%, total package volume reduced by 30% and power output doubled,” said the company, noting it wants to achieve a fuel cell vehicle price comparable to a battery-electric vehicle this decade. The offering will include a fully-autonomous-enabled, hydrogen-powered container transporter; a heavy-duty vehicle with fuel-cell electric vehicle charging facilities; and a drone for operations such as fire-fighting and life-saving. Chairman Chung Eui-sun said the company's hydrogen plans are not restricted to transport, adding: “Hyundai Motor Group’s vision is to apply hydrogen energy in all areas of life and industry, such as our homes, workplaces and factories. The goal is to make hydrogen readily used for everyone, everything, and everywhere.” Hyundai is one of the founding partners of a national hydrogen council that may be launched tomorrow, alongside conglomerates SK Corp and Lotte Corp, and steelmaker POSCO.
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Ørsted and Siemens Gamesa pick UK site for EU-funded green hydrogen pilot

A consortium including Ørsted and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy aims to develop a megawat-scale electrolyser suitable for offshore conditions in a shoreside pilot trial in north-east England. Through the EU-funded Oyster project, the partners plan to explore the feasibility and potential of combining an offshore wind turbine directly with an...
Industrypv-magazine.com

MWT: The Best Technical Partner of HJT

As the monocrystalline PERC back passivation technology has almost reached the hat of its conversion rate (around 23.5%), with an achieved efficiency of around 22.5% in batch production, the heterojunction with intrinsic thin-film (HJT) technology is widely placed most expectations for next generation solar cell technology in the solar photovoltaic (PV) world. Many believe HJT will win in competition and become the dominator in next generation solar cell.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Uniper pens deal on Rotterdam green hydrogen plant

The German company hopes to take a final investment decision in 2022. Uniper has signed an agreement with Rotterdam port authorities in the Netherlands on producing green hydrogen, the German energy company said on September 6. The deal follows a recent feasibility study, Uniper said, which showed that its proposed...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Rising gas, electricity prices create new opportunities for short-term PPAs in Europe

Rising gas and electricity prices might open up new opportunities for short-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the Italian and European renewable energy markets. “More flexible, shorter-term deals may be closed more favorably by independent power producers amid the current power price volatility,” Stefano Cavriani, the founder and director of EGO Energy, an Italian company that specializes in PPA hedging, told pv magazine.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New solar-powered hydrogen tech from Japan

Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and the Artificial Photosynthesis Chemical Process Technology Research Association (ARPChem) are working together with the University of Tokyo, Fujifilm, Toto, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shinshu University, and Meiji University on the implementation of artificial photosynthesis systems. “Developed and demonstrated for the first time in the world: a photocatalyst panel reaction system that connects a two-scale photocatalytic photocatalyst water decomposition panel reactor and a hydrogen/oxygen gas separation module. The test was successful,” reads a statement released by NEDO last week. In August 2019, the partners started a demonstration test of a photocatalytic panel reaction system under natural sunlight outdoors and separated high-purity solar hydrogen from a mixed gas of hydrogen and oxygen generated by decomposing water. The results of the research were published last week in the online version of the scientific journal nature. “Extending our earlier demonstration of a 1 m2 panel reactor system based on a modified, aluminium-doped strontium titanate particulate photocatalyst, we here report safe operation of a 100 m2 array of panel reactors over several months with autonomous recovery of hydrogen from the moist gas product mixture using a commercial polyimide membrane,” the paper reads. “The system, optimized for safety and durability and remaining undamaged upon intentional ignition of recovered hydrogen, reaches a maximum STH of 0.76%.” The researchers said that hydrogen production is inefficient and energy negative overall, but that their findings demonstrate that safe, large-scale photocatalytic water splitting, gas collection and separation system are possible. “To make the technology economically viable and practically useful, essential next steps are reactor and process optimization to substantially reduce costs and improve solar-to-hydrogen (STH) efficiency, photocatalyst stability and gas separation efficiency,” they further explained.
Energy IndustryElectronicsWeekly.com

Siemens and Toray co-operate on hydrogen production

Toray Industries and Siemens Energy have been adopted by the Green Hydrogen Project under the Green Innovation Funding Program organized by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). The two companies will receive funding together with six other...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Plans for 112 MW agrivoltaic project in China

State-owned solar developer Beijing Energy International Holding has revealed plans for a 112 MW ‘agricultural photovoltaic power project' in China. Beijing Energy International, formerly the privately-owned Panda Green, on Friday announced it had selected Nenggao Automation to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on the agrivoltaic facility. An update...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar module for east-west installations on flat rooftops

Netherlands-based module manufacturer Solarge B.V. has developed a 72-cell monocrystalline solar module for PV systems deployed on flat rooftops with limited weight-bearing capacity. The Solarge DUO panel is based on M10 PERC cells and weighs 50% less than conventional glass-backsheet panels, with a rooftop load of just 6 kg/m2, the...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Swiss scientists achieve 21.4% efficiency for flexible CIGS solar cell

Researchers from the Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA), in Switzerland, claim to have achieved a world record efficiency of 21.38% for a flexible copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) solar cell on polyimide plastic film. The result was confirmed by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Bangladeshi steelmaker launches tender for 10 MW PV project

Bangladeshi state-owned steel manufacturer GPH Ispat has launched a tender for the deployment of 10 MW of PV capacity at its its factory in Sitakunda, Chittagong. The solar plant will be deployed on an artificial lake created for rainwater harvesting. The company will also install panels on the hilly areas around the lake and the rooftops of its main factory and office buildings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy