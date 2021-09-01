Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, MA

3 Berkshire County Towns and Pittsfield will Share in $295K in Climate Change Money

By Tom Conklin
Posted by 
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic have been keeping state officials, including Governor Charlie Baker, very busy with trying to navigate the Commonwealth of Massachusetts through the crisis. However, that doesn’t mean that the state’s other issues, such as how to deal with climate change locally, have gone away. That issue specifically always finds its way back into the minds of local residents.

live959.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
City
New Marlborough, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lenox, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
Stockbridge, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Pittsfield, MA
Government
City
Housatonic, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Berkshires#U S Census#Commonwealth#Mvp#County Health Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Pittsfield Roadwork Schedule For Sept. 7-10

Please note the following work is scheduled for Sept. 7- 10, as part of the City of Pittsfield’s 2021 Street Improvement Project. Tuesday, Sept. 7: berm installation on Oxford and Dillon streets. Wednesday, Sept. 8: berm installation on Malcolm Avenue; berm removal on High and Plumb streets. Thursday, Sept. 9:...
Dalton, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Dalton ZBA Nixes Suicide Prevention Fundraiser, Berkshire Money Management Donates $10K

In the wake of the Dalton zoning board of appeals’ rejection of the major “Purgatory Road” fundraiser for Teen Suicide Prevention, Berkshire Money Management has donated $10,001 hours to the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention. The much-anticipated annual fundraiser, which has been running for nearly a decade, was slated to run at BMM’s offices at the Model Farm on Main Street for four days in October 2021. Unfortunately, it was shot down by the ZBA in an August 31, 2021 meeting, devastating organizers and volunteers, and the community, who came out on social media expressing their outrage at the decision.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

Two New Human Cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts!

Massachusetts residents are being urged to take proper precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitos as a second and third human case of West Nile Virus has been reported. This is after the first human case of the year was reported yesterday in an 80-year-old woman who was believed to have been infected in Middlesex County.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Take Advantage Of September Promotions At The Berkshire Athenaeum

The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library, in partnership with the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum and downtown Pittsfield businesses, is observing National Library Card Sign-up Month in September with a series of special promotions. National Library Card Sign-up Month is a national initiative of the American Library Association. Locally, a...
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Look: What Should the City of Pittsfield Do with It’s ARPA Funds?

The city of Pittsfield is still looking for your input as to what it should do with its share of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money that the city has received. Residents in Pittsfield have until 4 pm on Wednesday to fill out a citywide survey that will let city officials know how they should spend the more than $40 million in federal coronavirus relief money.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

7 Breathtaking Corn Mazes in Western Massachusetts

This weekend is Labor Day, the unofficial start of Fall. Even though the season doesn't technically start until September 22 we're already getting in the spirit. Apple picking, pumpkin carving, and of course, corn mazes. There are tons of great farms and corn mazes throughout Massachusetts, but we highlighted some of the best in the western half of the state.
Springfield, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Mask Mandate For Children Goes Into Effect After Labor Day

It's now official across Massachusetts. Starting Tuesday, September 7, right after Labor Day, teachers, staff, and children age 5 and older who are enrolled in state-licensed daycare, after-school, and out-of-school programs will be required to wear masks indoors. WWLP/22 News Springfield reports that the Massachusetts Board of Early Education and...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

LOOK: 64 Amazing Celebs Born in MA…A Chunk in Berkshire County (photos)

Over the past couple of months, we have been sharing with you, lists of celebrities that were born in Massachusetts. As we continue our research, we have been discovering more and more celebrities that were born in the Bay State. Many of the celebrities on the list were born in beautiful Berkshire County as well. We definitely found some surprises during our research. People from many walks of life are on this list including musicians, actors, actresses, models, social media influencers, historical figures, politicians, comedians, and many more.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

10 Amazing Guinness World Records Set in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is known for some pretty remarkable things. From historical landmarks to championship sports teams and stunning landscapes that only New England could offer. Besides the obvious, there are a few lesser-known accomplishments that have put Massachusetts on the map and in the book, the Guinness Book of World Records that is. Some amazing records have been set or broken by some extraordinary Massachusetts residents that have made their way in the hall of fame of world records.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Berkshire County’s Relay for Life is Back for One Night This Year

Berkshire County's Relay for Life event will be happening in person this year and will take place on Friday evening Sept. 17 from 6pm-midnight at Guardian Life Insurance which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield. Event lead, Ray Gardino mentioned that the event was condensed to one evening due to the delta variant along with a variety of other reasons including time. People only have so much time that they can dedicate especially on the weekend. Ray mentioned that the Relay for Life committee has been discussing reducing the event to one night over the past couple of years and now is the time to try it out.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

WOW: Berkshire County Motel Giving Away Decent Furniture on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

There's no doubt that pretty much everyone in some way big or small has felt the stress and have had to deal with change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loss of income, working remotely, learning remotely and so on are/were all part of the new way of life. On the income front, many folks have become unemployed due to the current circumstances. Perhaps your family is making budgetary changes in order to make ends meet.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Is The Most Educated State Says New Study

Yes, believe it or not, according to a new study conducted by HireAHelper, Massachusetts has been named the most educated state in the United States. Using a composite scoring system based on the average number of years of education residents completed in all 50 states, HireAHelper came up with some interesting facts and figures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy