Oxygen supplies grow precarious amid COVID surge

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 6 days ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The COVID-19 surge is stretching oxygen supplies and sending hospitals scrambling for more ventilators, even as there are signs of hope that the spread of the virus is slowing down in pockets of the U.S. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a hospital recently called 911 after coming within...

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Related
Idaho StateColumbian

Idaho governor calls in help amid COVID surge

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday called in 220 medical workers available through federal programs and mobilized 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to deal with a surge in unvaccinated COVID-19 patients that is overwhelming the state’s hospitals. The Republican governor during a remotely held announcement said the...
Oklahoma StateKTUL

As COVID hospitalizations rise in Oklahoma so does the need for oxygen supplies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hospitals use oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients and the increase in severe cases is leading to a demand in oxygen supplies. "One of the primary means of support is oxygenation, through supplemental oxygen all the way through intubation and ventilator support, so oxygen is an absolutely critical resource to supporting that COVID patient and naturally with that, we're going to see an increase in the consumption of that product," said Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Public Healthwirenewsfax.com

With the COVID increase, oxygen supplies become more fragile

The COVID-19 epidemic is putting a strain on oxygen supplies, sending hospitals scrambling to find more ventilators. However, there are some signs that the virus spreading is slowing in certain areas of the U.S. A hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma called 911 recently after running out of oxygen. They needed to...
AgricultureAnchorage Daily News

As covid-19 surges, some people are ingesting an unproven livestock dewormer

The plea from Mississippi’s top doctor to a state grappling with the nation’s second-lowest vaccination rate seemed simple: Do not take ivermectin, a drug intended for treating worms in livestock, to prevent or treat the coronavirus. Despite no scientific evidence that ivermectin is effective at preventing or treating covid-19, State...
Florida StateWired

Why Florida’s Covid Surge Is Screwing With the Water Supply (Hint: Oxygen)

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay water utility announced a rather bizarre side effect of Florida’s out-of-control Covid surge: It wasn’t getting enough deliveries of liquid oxygen to treat its water. More than 17,000 Covid patients—who require supplemental oxygen to stay alive—are now hospitalized across the state, and there isn’t enough oxygen to go around.
Aerospace & Defensearcamax.com

SpaceX, ULA see launch risk from low oxygen supply amid pandemic

One consequence of the coronavirus pandemic is showing up in an unlikely place: the space industry. A summer surge in COVID-19 patients is diverting liquid oxygen from rocket launch pads to hospitals, leading NASA to announce Friday it will delay the September launch of its next earth-surveillance satellite by a week.
Oregon StateBradford Era

Troops help at Oregon hospitals amid COVID surge

Oregon Gov, Kate Brown has dispatched about 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state. (Aug. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f6ffe857361c4ccfa4ea9d4e8dcdde01.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Southeast States Face Oxygen Shortages During COVID Surge, Hurricane

Hospitals in the southeast U.S. already battered by COVID-19 and bracing for Hurricane Ida now have another problem to deal with: a lack of oxygen. Premier, a company that purchases supplies for hospitals, has alerted the White House, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Health and Human Services to the shortage of oxygen in the region, Bloomberg reports. Some hospitals reportedly have only 12-24 hours left of oxygen. There is “so much more demand for oxygen than there ever has been,” Premier told Bloomberg. Oxygen is used for COVID-19 victims whose breathing is severely impacted by the virus. The shortage has forced hospitals in states such as Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia to rely on their reserve tanks. “That means they have no other recourse,” said Premier executive Blair Childs.
Norman, OKokcfox.com

Residents urged to conserve water amid oxygen shortage due to COVID

Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is urging residents to conserve as much water as possible right now. "It was one of those phone calls you get that you really hadn't ever anticipated," said Norman's City Manager, Darrel Pyle, "I've been in this business for 32 years and this is the first."
Health ServicesArkansas Online

Surge has hospitals scurrying for oxygen

MISSION, Kan. -- The covid-19 surge is stretching oxygen supplies and sending hospitals scrambling for ventilators -- even as there are signs of hope that the spread of the virus is slowing down in pockets of the U.S. In Tulsa, a hospital recently called 911 after coming within just a...

