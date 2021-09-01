Sofia Vergara: she is the highest paid actress
Modern Family star Sofía Vergara is the highest-paid actress in the world. This was announced by the US magazine “Forbes”. Sofia Vergara (48, “Miss Bodyguard”) is according to “Forbes” the highest paid actress in the world. According to the US magazine, the “Modern Family” star earned 43 million US dollars (around 37 million euros) in the past twelve months. Accordingly, she received a fee of half a million US dollars per episode in the last season of the ABC hit series.codelist.biz
