Sofia Vergara: she is the highest paid actress

With a series of funny selfies, actress Sofia Vergara not only makes her fans smile. It also shows how to wear a protective mask. A protective mask is not an ear jewelry: for many this is probably obvious. Unfortunately, during the Corona crisis there are also numerous people who refuse to wear mouth and nose protection or who abuse it as a misguided fashion accessory. Of course, there are enough protective masks that, thanks to their design, also offer a certain added value in terms of fashion, but if you don’t wear them properly, they are useless. The actress Sofia Vergara (48) is now pointing this out.