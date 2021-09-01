Cancel
Mandatory Deadline Approaching for Ten-Digit Dialing in 219, 574 Area Codes

By Region News
xrock1039.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNitco is advising all cell and landline customers in Northern Indiana to begin 10 digit dialing in the 219/574 area codes. The full transition to ten-digit dialing will be mandatory by October 24th. The FCC is requiring the change to accommodate the implementing of the National “988” Suicide Prevention Lifeline. State officials announced earlier this year that ten-digit dialing will apply to any area code in the United States that contains a 988 prefix, which locally includes Hebron in Porter County and New Carlisle in St. Joseph County. The FCC is requiring the change to accommodate the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that will be reachable by dialing “988” in July 2022. Here is a link to NITCO’s website for more details.

