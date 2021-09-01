Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lodi, CA

Sports shorts: Lodi golfer Garibaldi goes 5-under in victory

By News-Sentinel staff
Posted by 
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 7 days ago

The Lodi High girls golf team cruised to a 217-267 victory over Bear Creek on Tuesday, but the stunner was Amelia Garibaldi’s 5-under 32 on the par-37 course at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.

It’s not often someone shoots that low during a high school 9-hole match.

“It's been about eight years since anyone has gone that low,” Lodi co-coach Jim Staal said. “She's that good too. Great kid to boot!”

Reese Koenig added a 41, Alison Ky a 44, Meagan Ky a 49 and Kerrie Nickel a 51 as Lodi improved to 4-0 as a team.

Lodi hosts Gregori today at Woodbridge.

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity

Calaveras 3, Lodi 1

The Flames dropped Tuesday’s match, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16, with 12 kills, 4 digs and 2 blocks from Bella Battaglia.

Charlie Jacobson added 12 digs, Angelina Fugazi had 5 kills and 3 digs, and Grace Culler had 19 assists and 7 digs.

Junior varsity

Lodi 2, Calaveras 1

Lodi improved to 3-0 with Tuesday’s 25-15, 23-25, 15-7 victory. Taylor Hulstrom paced the Flames with four kills, while Elizabeth Kanemura racked up 11 assists. Karis Mann added 3 aces and 2 kills, Lauren Shinn had 3 kills, and Felicity Johnson had 3 kills and 2 aces.

Freshman

Calaveras 2, Lodi 1

Briley Felkins led the Flames with 9 aces, 4 kills and 3 digs in Tuesday’s 25-17, 13-25, 16-14 loss, along with 7 digs and 2 aces from Sarah Gauna and 3 digs from Kamdyn Schiess.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
1K+
Followers
39
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Sports
City
Woodbridge, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shorts#Golfer#Volleyball#Calaveras 1 Lodi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy