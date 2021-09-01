Sports shorts: Lodi golfer Garibaldi goes 5-under in victory

The Lodi High girls golf team cruised to a 217-267 victory over Bear Creek on Tuesday, but the stunner was Amelia Garibaldi’s 5-under 32 on the par-37 course at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.

It’s not often someone shoots that low during a high school 9-hole match.

“It's been about eight years since anyone has gone that low,” Lodi co-coach Jim Staal said. “She's that good too. Great kid to boot!”

Reese Koenig added a 41, Alison Ky a 44, Meagan Ky a 49 and Kerrie Nickel a 51 as Lodi improved to 4-0 as a team.

Lodi hosts Gregori today at Woodbridge.

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity

Calaveras 3, Lodi 1

The Flames dropped Tuesday’s match, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16, with 12 kills, 4 digs and 2 blocks from Bella Battaglia.

Charlie Jacobson added 12 digs, Angelina Fugazi had 5 kills and 3 digs, and Grace Culler had 19 assists and 7 digs.

Junior varsity

Lodi 2, Calaveras 1

Lodi improved to 3-0 with Tuesday’s 25-15, 23-25, 15-7 victory. Taylor Hulstrom paced the Flames with four kills, while Elizabeth Kanemura racked up 11 assists. Karis Mann added 3 aces and 2 kills, Lauren Shinn had 3 kills, and Felicity Johnson had 3 kills and 2 aces.

Freshman

Calaveras 2, Lodi 1

Briley Felkins led the Flames with 9 aces, 4 kills and 3 digs in Tuesday’s 25-17, 13-25, 16-14 loss, along with 7 digs and 2 aces from Sarah Gauna and 3 digs from Kamdyn Schiess.