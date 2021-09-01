You Can Support Literacy In CPS Schools With Pretty Cool Ice Cream’s Graphic Novel-Inspired Flavor

LOGAN SQUARE — A local ice cream shop and author are teaming up on something sweet for a good cause. Pretty Cool Ice Cream, 2353 N. California Ave., is collaborating with local author Dave Scheidt to turn his new graphic novel for kids, “Mayor Good Boy,” into an ice cream flavor to benefit a literacy program. The story is about a dog that becomes mayor of a fictional town called Greenwood. It was co-created with illustrator Miranda Harmon.