We applied Adobe's 'Super Resolution' to our favorite old photos and the results may shock you
Back in March, Senior Principal Scientist Eric 'I like to mess around with pixels' Chan published a blog post on Adobe.com outlining the strides he and his team had made at Adobe using machine learning to make your photos better. Along with collaborators Michaël Gharbi and Richard Zhang of Adobe Research, Eric and the team produced a tool that extracts more detail from your photos without the typically concomitant noise penalty, by throwing machine learning at the problem.www.dpreview.com
Comments / 0