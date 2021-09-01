Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

We applied Adobe's 'Super Resolution' to our favorite old photos and the results may shock you

By Rishi Sanyal
Digital Photography Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March, Senior Principal Scientist Eric 'I like to mess around with pixels' Chan published a blog post on Adobe.com outlining the strides he and his team had made at Adobe using machine learning to make your photos better. Along with collaborators Michaël Gharbi and Richard Zhang of Adobe Research, Eric and the team produced a tool that extracts more detail from your photos without the typically concomitant noise penalty, by throwing machine learning at the problem.

www.dpreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Creative Cloud#Adobe Lightroom#Image Sensor#Image Resolution#Super Resolution#Adobe Com#Adobe Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Software
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Canon’s Most Versatile RF Lens Can Be Yours Right Now

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer. In our opinion, the Canon RF 35mm f1.8 STM IS is their most versatile lens. It’s small, lightweight, and image-stabilized. And you can get this and a few others brand new right now. It’s pretty hard to get your hands on a brand new Canon camera right now due to the global component issues. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t go for a refurbished one. In fact, most of the Canon gear that I’ve used throughout my career has been refurbished. Amazon currently has a lot of fantastic cameras on sale. Want the Canon EOS R6? It’s there as a bundle kit for a solid deal. Or you can go for a Canon EOS RP. Go take a look at what they’ve got.
Electronicsfroknowsphoto.com

Canon EOS R3 Hands-On UNBOXING!!! (Sniff & Wind Tunnel Test)

FROPACK3 is HERE with 15 all-new custom Lightroom presets!!! Check it out https://froknowsphoto.com/fropack3/ (40% OFF) I got to go hands on with the Canon EOS R3. This is a pre-production model, and we were not allowed to do a lot of things in this video. We could not turn it on, we could not show you the ports on the side, or share information that Canon hasn’t already put out. But, I still thought it would be great to show you a real deal body and share as much as I am able to share. We WILL have a much more In-depth PREVIEW as soon as the Camera is OFFICIALLY announced.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Xiaomi Mix 4 hides its selfie camera inside the display

Xiaomi has revealed its latest Android smartphone, and if the idea of an under-display camera, Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and ridiculously fast 120W charging appeal, then the Xiaomi Mix 4 could well catch your eye. Latest in the Mix flagship series, the newest phone wraps its tech goods in a ceramic unibody design.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

This Galaxy S21 FE leak gives us a look from literally every angle

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has leaked once again via a 3D model. Users can view the 3D model from any angle, giving us a better idea of what to expect. We know almost everything about the Galaxy S21 FE thanks to leaked information. We’ve even seen numerous renders in the last few months, giving us a good idea of what the phone will actually look like.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Galaxy S21 FE: new 3D renders purport to confirm earlier design- and color-related leaks

Samsung is still projected to launch a successor to the popular Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), which proved a crowd-pleaser by offering flagship specs in a more mid-range package. Then again, it seems 2021 has gotten to the next generation of this device: it has reportedly been subject to delays, the latest of which may have been a back-to-school season launch campaign that may have had to be scrapped.
Cell Phonesdigitalcameraworld.com

Is this the future of camera phones? Control your phone with your face!

Google has recently released its fourth Android 12 beta release, rolling this update out to Google Pixel phones last week. Part of this update includes an interesting new feature that enables users to control their phones with their face via Google's Android Accessibility Suite. This is done via the front-facing camera, which is now able to read facial expressions and then perform certain tasks.
ElectronicsSolidSmack

Best Cameras for Instagram – 2021 Review

Aesthetics play a huge role in Instagram. If that is entirely the case, the retro feel you get from Polaroid Originals OneStep+ will probably give you everything. There is almost no need for additional filters as the camera itself has a beautiful trademark in terms of colors and tones. However, it lacks convenience in terms of the shareability of files (which is obvious due to the nature of the cam). You can however save the prints you have scanned to your Polaroid Originals app in case you need it for uploads.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

ZTE's Axon 30 has something to show Samsung about making under-display cameras really disappear

Last year's ZTE Axon 20 5G was the first device to ship with an under-display front-facing camera, giving users a full-screen experience without hole-punches or notches. Although the pixels on top of the camera weren't exactly invisible — something Samsung is currently experiencing with its first hidden selfie cam — it was still some impressive tech. ZTE has returned with the Axon 30, offering the company a chance to improve its display technology, all contained in a solid mid-range smartphone.
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Canon EOS R6 review

You probably won't pick up the Canon EOS R6 as your very first camera, nor indeed your first Canon camera. And if you’ve been using one of the company’s DSLRs up until now, you’ll be pleased to find recognisable icons and buttons here, making the switch between the two systems feel pretty seamless.
Cell PhonesLight Stalking

Finally, Some More Google Pixel 6 Details to Share with You

We brought some preliminary news about the Google Pixel 6 a little while back and we’re here today with some more fresh info straight from The Verge. Of course, we’re talking about features – specifically, the Google Pixel 6’s ability to edit photos on the fly without the need for user input.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to hide the Audio icon in a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation

Whenever you choose to play audio in Microsoft PowerPoint, you will likely see the audio icon whenever it is set to play in the background or automatically. Now, if you want a professional look, that audio icon needs to go, so how do we get it done?. What we’re going...
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Fujifilm releases compact GF 35-70mm F4.5-5.6 WR medium-format lens

Fujifilm has just announced the GF 35-70mm F4.5-5.6 WR zoom lens for their GFX line of medium-format digital cameras. Offering a 35mm-equivalent focal range of 28-55mm, it's intended as a lightweight, everyday walkaround zoom lens that doesn't compromise on image sharpness or build quality. When 'collapsed', the lens is just 74mm (2.9") long.
ElectronicsSolidSmack

The Best Cameras Under $1000 for All Types of Photographers

A thousand-dollar budget for a camera can be a bit limiting. But we believe that it is possible to find a very capable camera within the said price. According to SolidSmack Photography Editor Evangeline Summers, however, it is important to identify your needs and the type of camera you need. Apparently finding compact or action cameras under $1000 is not a problem, but DSLR and mirrorless models are different stories. In order to meet it, some get big slashes in other main features. Nonetheless, this is all true in all cameras regardless of their price. After all, no camera is perfect and it is just all about finding the right mixture of features that suits your needs.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Fujifilm announces GFX 50S II, 35-70mm 4.5-5.6 WR and forthcoming lenses

Fujifilm has used its latest X Summit event to announce the GFX 50S II. The event, taking place in Japan and live-streamed on YouTube can be viewed below. The GFX 50S II uses the same 50MP sensor as its existing cameras, and adds image stabilization and the same 'X Processor 4' chip used in the GFX 100S. The new chip improves AF speed and face/eye detection performance, the company says.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Oregonian

Best home photo scanners, digital scanning services: Scan your favorite images, family documents and convert old home videos before they are lost forever

Emergency preparedness experts advise us to have copies of important documents. People who have lost their homes in a fire lament they no longer have precious family photos. The solution: Have irreplaceable printed documents and pictures scanned and safely digitally stored. You can have a scanning service do the work...
PhotographyDigital Photography Review

Video: How do images from Canon’s EOS-1D look nearly 20 years after its release?

The original Canon EOS-1D is coming up on its 20th birthday this November. The DSLR, which is quite large by today's standards, was Canon's first foray into the professional digital camera market. The EOS 1D series itself survives to this day, with 2020's EOS-1D X Mark III continuing to see heavy use among professional photographers in the face of mirrorless alternatives from Canon itself and competing brands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy