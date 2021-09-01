Cancel
How McDonald's boosts mobile growth with Famous Orders platform

By Robert Williams
restaurantdive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald's in the past year has boosted downloads for its app with each of its Famous Orders collaborations with a celebrity. App installs jumped 23% during the first week of its hyped BTS Meal promotion, alongside a 12% gain for daily average users, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. The effect on future sales growth could be long-lasting as younger consumers use the app to order food and join the chain's recently launched loyalty program.

