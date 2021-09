Need extra money and got extra space? Many homeowners have been making a steady and reliable income from their stagnant spaces. Here’s how to earn money from home. If you have empty real estate properties, it might be a good idea to start renting them out. One of the best ways to earn passive income is by taking advantage of the market that caters to renters. There’s always going to be someone who needs a place to rent and you could be the one to provide them a comfortable home.