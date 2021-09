Exploiting air gaps allows bad actors to extract information using unexpected methods. Most of us are familiar with the primary methods for moving data into and off of our computers: think Wi-Fi networks, USB ports, and Bluetooth connections. However, there are additional, lesser known ways in which data can be retrieved from a device. An elite group of cyber researchers from Ben-Gurion University (BGU) in Beersheva, Israel, have made it their mission to figure out more than a dozen different ways that bad actors with lots of time can extract information, even if you think your PC isn’t connected to anything obvious.