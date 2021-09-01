Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: Man shot while driving girl to school in Humboldt Park, CFD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

A man driving a 7-year-old girl to school was shot multiple times Wednesday morning on the West Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Sacramento Boulevard for a reported crash and found the driver of a silver Kia with multiple gunshot wounds, CFD spokesperson Larry Langford said.

A 7-year-old girl was inside the car being driven to school and appeared to be unharmed, CFD said.

Chicago shooting: Man dies after being found shot outside West Side school

The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment. The girl was cared for on the scene before being transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for evaluation, CFD said.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

