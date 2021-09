Investing.com -- Europe's stock markets tumble on fears that the European Central Bank may reduce its bond buying at Thursday's meeting. Central banks in Canada and Poland meet later to decide what to do with runaway inflation. U.S. stocks are set to open lower amid fears of an economic slowdown and Bitcoin is still down in the dumps after Tuesday's fiasco in El Salvador. Meanwhile base metals prices continue to roar higher, as do energy costs. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 8th September.