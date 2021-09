Update: Neko Case's Sept. 2 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is canceled. Refunds will be issued. In a statement, Case said: Despite all band and crew members being fully vaccinated and taking every safety precaution -- we regret to announce that due to a positive test in our touring party, we are cancelling the remainder of the Neko Case tour dates. We hope to get back on the road very soon but at this time do not have confirmed dates, so all tickets will be refunded to the purchaser at the point of purchase. We hope everyone remains safe and we appreciate your understanding.