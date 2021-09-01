Cancel
Skin Care

Here’s Why Bakuchiol is One of Skin Care’s Buzziest Ingredients

By Paige Stable s
Allure
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk any dermatologist and they’ll tell you retinol is the holy grail. The ingredient is hailed as a star for smoothing skin, softening lines, and minimizing breakouts. It’s also despised by many for causing redness, dryness, and flaking. To get all the same benefits — without as high of a risk of irritation — I look for bakuchiol (a plant-derived retinol alternative) on the ingredient list. It’s why I decided to try the Acure Radically Rejuvenating Dual Phase Bakuchiol Serum initially — and the radiant results have kept it in my medicine cabinet. The blue essence is packed with soothing antioxidants like turmeric and the yellow serum is a moisturizing blend with jojoba oil. I shake them together (until it turns green) and apply a few drops of the ultra-lightweight formula daily to keep my skin clear and glowing.

