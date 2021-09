I was a teacher in Oklahoma for almost 20 years before I was elected to the Oklahoma State Legislature. My wife is still a teacher. Through her experiences and by listening to other teachers, I came to see that 2020 was one of the hardest years ever to be a teacher. While I was serving in the Oklahoma Legislature, my old colleagues all over the state were enduring trials like they had never imagined. So I polled dozens of teachers to find out what they are thinking about regarding the new school year.