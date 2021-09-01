Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

CM Punk Explains Why Darby Allin Is The Perfect Opponent For His In-Ring Return

ringsidenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCM Punk’s AEW debut last week at AEW Rampage: The First Dance was touted as the biggest moment in the company’s history and many felt the same. CM Punk already smashed T-shirt sales records with his first batch of t-shirts. Punk’s debut became one of the most talked-about moments in...

www.ringsidenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Mick Foley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Rampage#The First Dance#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEComicBook

CM Punk on His AEW All Out Match With Darby Allin

CM Punk announced in his first AEW promo that he'd be competing at this year's All Out pay-per-view against Darby Allin. The former TNT Champion had called out Punk in the weeks leading up to his arrival, then cut a promo after AEW Rampage telling Punk it'd be "an honor" to face him. Punk appeared on ESPN Chicago's Kap & J. Hood this week and talked about the match.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Teases Daniel Bryan During His AEW Dynamite Debut

CM Punk made his first AEW Dynamite appearance on tonight’s show in an interview with Tony Schiavone. During his segment, the fans chanted “Yes! Yes! Yes!” and Punk responded that it’s someone else shtick and they might need to be more patient. Punk is of course referring to Daniel Bryan, who has been rumored to be signing with AEW.
WWEf4wonline.com

CM Punk, Darby Allin set for promos on AEW Rampage

As part of the build to their first-ever match at AEW All Out, CM Punk and Darby Allin will be on Friday's Rampage to talk more about the match. They will be backstage promos based on the spoilers for the show that was taped after Wednesday's Dynamite in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
WWEf4wonline.com

CM Punk to join commentary for Allin vs. Garcia on AEW Rampage

This Friday's episode of Rampage will include CM Punk's first appearance on commentary for AEW. Ahead of facing Darby Allin at All Out, Punk will join the commentary team for Allin's match against Daniel Garcia on Rampage this Friday night. The episode is taking place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The venue will then host All Out on Sunday.
WWEringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Is Not Booking TNT Title As A Mid-Card Championship

Miro made his debut in AEW last year and there were a lot of expectations from him as he had proven to be a great performer. Miro finally lived up to his potential after defeating Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. Since then he has been booked as a very strong champion.
WWEPosted by
UPI News

AEW Dynamite: CM Punk and Darby Allin meet face to face

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- CM Punk and Darby Allin came face to face before their epic showdown at All Out on the 100th episode of AEW Dynamite. Punk received a warm welcome from his hometown Chicago crowd on Wednesday as he came out to address the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday. Punk will be having his fist professional wrestling match in seven years at the event against Allin.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW ALL OUT PPV PRIMER 9/5: Javier’s preview & predictions for C.M. Punk vs. Darby Allin, Omega vs. Christian for the AEW World Championship, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The AEW All Out PPV will take place on September 5, 2021 at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It is the first PPV out of Jacksonville since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The biggest draw is the return of C.M. Punk to in-ring action after a hiatus of seven years. We may also be witness to the end of an era as Chris Jericho put his career on the line for one final match with MJF. The Elite defend their titles as Kenny Omega faces Christian Cage and the Young Bucks face the Lucha Brothers in a steel cage match, and more. Also lurking in the wild are free agents Brian Danielson and possibly Adam Cole who can make surprise appearances. Now on to the matches.
WWE411mania.com

Tony Khan On Darby Allin’s Rise To Becoming ‘Huge Star’ In AEW, CM Punk’s Impact On All Out Buys

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan discussed Darby Allin’s rise in AEW, CM Punk’s impact on All Out buys, and much more. You can read his comments below. Tony Khan on AEW returning to PPV on the road: “It’s been a long time since we’ve had a pay-per-view on the road. This is an incredible way to go back on the road with the biggest card we’ve ever put on pay-per-view, and then to go back on the road, I think it’s fun because we’ve been doing these shows in Jacksonville, the pay-per-views, and us literally doing these pre-shows together in Jacksonville for a long time. And now to be back on the road, to be out here around Chicago and have the return of CM Punk here in the Chicago area is amazing. It’s just been a whirlwind because the company’s never been hotter. It’s the best time in the history of AEW. Our TV’s on fire. We’ve had the number one show on cable on Wednesday with Dynamite, number one show on cable on Friday with Rampage. And that’s a real milestone for us to hit. The company has just been tracking so well. Dynamite has been on fire. The month of August, the launch of Rampage and the debut of CM Punk, his first appearance here, and then his first interview with you, Tony, it’s been a whirlwind. It’s so exciting, and I can’t imagine a better place to do it than here at All Out.”
WWEComicBook

AEW: CM Punk and Darby Allin Have Final Staredown In Chaotic Rampage Brawl

Tonight's Rampage main event featured AEW's newest addition and the Best in the World CM Punk, who came out to a huge reaction once again. He even dove into the crowd again before making his way to the ring. Punk would sit in on commentary to watch his All Out opponent Darby Allin (accompanied by Sting) take on Daniel Garcia and 2.0, and they locked up immediately after the bell. They exchanged slaps and chops and then Allin grounded Garcia, and Punk said compared Darby to Sting in the fact that he's the lifeblood of the promotion like Sting was in WCW.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Talks Darby Allin Being His First Opponent Back, AEW Locker Room

CM Punk was interviewed on Renee Paquette’s “Oral Sessions” podcast to talk about a wide range of topics. Why Darby Allin was the person for him to come back to wrestle:. “When I was 15, I skateboarded. I was looking to try and find an identity. I was an opinionated punk rock kid. All the jocks made fun of me and stuff like that. There’s a big thing about Darby that reminds me of me back then. If I was a kid and I saw him, he would be my favorite wrestler just because he’s different. He looks different. He has tattoos. He’s punk rock, so there’s something there.”
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Tony Khan Speaks About CM Punk vs Darby Allin

Tony Khan is working as AEW President and he spoke CM Punk vs Darby Allin. The Match is going to take place on Sunday at the AEW All Out PPV, which is all set to be AEW’s biggest PPV to date. Tony Khan and AEW kept CM Punk’s debut a secret, but rumors spread quickly.
WWE411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW All Out 2021 Review

September 5th, 2021 | Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. So, I have to explain something at the start here. This was the first PPV I’ve ordered since I believe 2013 (pre-WWE Network days). Anything from AEW I’ve reviewed has been ordered by someone else and I went to see it or something like that. I had a friend for the show with me and we were having a good time, so this won’t be a review that’s in-depth over moves or anything like that. It’s more of a scenario where people watched a show together and how they felt about it.
WWEringsidenews.com

Darby Allin Says He Isn’t In AEW To Be A Fanboy Of Veterans Like CM Punk

CM Punk made his All Elite Wrestling debut on last month’s AEW Rampage: The First Dance, a move that created a lot of buzz for the company. Tony Schiavone considered it the greatest debut in pro wrestling history. Punk himself absolutely loved his AEW debut and he has singlehandedly became...

Comments / 0

Community Policy