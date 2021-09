Are These Top Consumer Tech Stocks Worth Investing In Now?. As investors digest the disappointing payroll figures from August, consumer tech stocks continue to shine. If anything, this section of the stock market has and continues to thrive amidst the current pandemic. Accordingly, consumers and businesses alike turn to the industry for solutions amidst these trying times. To put things into perspective, the U.S. Labor Department revealed that the U.S. economy added back 235,000 jobs in August. This is a far cry from consensus estimates of about 733,000.