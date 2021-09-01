Beer, Blues & BBQ festival Up North

The Treetops Resort in Gaylord hosts the Beer, Blues & BBQ Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5, with concerts and plenty of food and suds. Musical headliner is “Queen of Blues Rock Guitar” Joanna Connor, along with Albert Castiglia, The Jon Archambault Band and Cold Shot. The event features a pig roast, and a dozen craft breweries will be on hand offering samples. Food and beverage tickets will be sold a la carte for $2 each. Gates open at 3 p.m. at 3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord. Entertainment starts at 4 p.m. Visit treetops.com/events/beer-blues-bbq or call 866-348-5249.