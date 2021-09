We have already seen some heavy rain this morning with parts of South Mississippi picking up two to three inches of rain just this morning. Take your rain gear with you today as we expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms. These will be on and off today and tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Then, once the front arrives tomorrow, we’ll enjoy drier conditions and drier air, meaning lower humidity. That lower humidity will mean noticeably cooler mornings, especially Friday morning and Saturday morning when temperatures will likely drop into the 60s all the way to the coast. After a mostly dry Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, rain chances return for Sunday into early next week.