Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, PennDOT offer safety tips ahead of heavy storms in area

Ellwood City Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the remnants of Hurricane Ida move toward western Pennsylvania, officials are offering tips to stay safe and ensure you are prepared for the storms. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is advising residents to remain safe as the heavy storms move through the area. Residents should not panic, be prepared for power outages and avoid exposing themselves to danger as utilities are restored.

