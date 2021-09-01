Cancel
First Community Mortgage launches new program featuring ITIN home loans

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Community Mortgage has launched a new program designed to help “break down barriers to homeownership for Hispanics.”. Called HOLACASA, the mortgage loan program uses other non-traditional qualifiers such as ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) to assess a mortgage applicant’s creditworthiness. FCM said that the program is in line with its mission to “build a community of prospective multicultural homebuyers.”

www.mpamag.com

