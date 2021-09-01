Don’t Miss The Biggest Arts And Crafts Festival In Arkansas This Year, War Eagle Mill Craft Fair
By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by
Only In Arkansas
7 days ago
Ever year, more than 100,000 people attend the War Eagle Mill Craft Fair – and this year, you should be one of them. With hundreds of vendors, it’s one of the biggest arts and crafts fests in the state. Its accolades don’t end there, though. The 4-day fest is touted as the best craft fair in the entire nation!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Remember, this year’s craft fair is October 14 – 17, 2021. For more information, visit the War Eagle Mill website or Facebook page.
So, did you know about this annual arts affair? Ever attended? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!
This isn't the only can't-miss shopping destination in the state.
