Environment

Flash Flood Watch until 5-am Thursday morning

myradioplace.com
 7 days ago

A Flash Flood Watch remains in place through 5-am Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms will continue through today. Some storms will bring heavy rainfall and may lead to flash flooding. Thunderstorm coverage will decrease Thursday with much more limited coverage expected this weekend. Cool temperatures through Friday will start to increase this weekend.

