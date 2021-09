Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) has never been an orthodox liberal, but he veered even further from his party’s dogma during remarks at a conservative conference on Friday. Speaking to the conservative Steamboat Institute’s Freedom Conference in Denver, Polis embraced eliminating the state’s income tax entirely. When moderator Hadley Heath Manning asked the governor what he thinks the income tax rate should be, Polis drew applause with his reply: “It should be zero.”